8753 Evangeline Drive

Looking for the ideal home with a lease purchase arrangement? This is it! Located in the desirable Cedar Grove neighborhood, this home is available and ready just for you. Wonderful layout. Large rooms. Owner has kept this home immaculate for the new owner. Hardwoods, plush carpeting, gleaming paint. The list goes on. Situated on a huge lot with fencing, there is an abundance of room for entertaining. Master bedroom is on the first floor. In addition to a spacious layout, there is a master bathroom with large tub and separate shower. Upstairs is a huge bedroom that could easily do double duty as a bonus room. Don't miss this opportunity.