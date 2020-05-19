All apartments in North Charleston
Find more places like 8753 Evangeline Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Charleston, SC
/
8753 Evangeline Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

8753 Evangeline Drive

8753 Evangeline Drive · (843) 619-3005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Charleston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8753 Evangeline Drive, North Charleston, SC 29420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Looking for the ideal home with a lease purchase arrangement? This is it! Located in the desirable Cedar Grove neighborhood, this home is available and ready just for you. Wonderful layout. Large rooms. Owner has kept this home immaculate for the new owner. Hardwoods, plush carpeting, gleaming paint. The list goes on. Situated on a huge lot with fencing, there is an abundance of room for entertaining. Master bedroom is on the first floor. In addition to a spacious layout, there is a master bathroom with large tub and separate shower. Upstairs is a huge bedroom that could easily do double duty as a bonus room. Don't miss this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8753 Evangeline Drive have any available units?
8753 Evangeline Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
Is 8753 Evangeline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8753 Evangeline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8753 Evangeline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8753 Evangeline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Charleston.
Does 8753 Evangeline Drive offer parking?
No, 8753 Evangeline Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8753 Evangeline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8753 Evangeline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8753 Evangeline Drive have a pool?
No, 8753 Evangeline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8753 Evangeline Drive have accessible units?
No, 8753 Evangeline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8753 Evangeline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8753 Evangeline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8753 Evangeline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8753 Evangeline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8753 Evangeline Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd
North Charleston, SC 29456
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd
North Charleston, SC 29456
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd
North Charleston, SC 29418
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct
North Charleston, SC 29410
4830 Wescott
4830 Wescott Blvd
North Charleston, SC 29485
Northlake Townhomes
4135 Bonaparte Dr
North Charleston, SC 29418
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln
North Charleston, SC 29406

Similar Pages

North Charleston 1 BedroomsNorth Charleston 2 Bedrooms
North Charleston Apartments with ParkingNorth Charleston Dog Friendly Apartments
North Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Park Circle

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityTrident Technical College
College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity