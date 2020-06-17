All apartments in North Charleston
Find more places like 5061-1 Rockingham Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Charleston, SC
/
5061-1 Rockingham Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5061-1 Rockingham Street

5061 Rockingham St · (843) 633-1591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Charleston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5061 Rockingham St, North Charleston, SC 29406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5061-1 Rockingham Street · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom available SOON off Rivers Avenue - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is currently being renovated and pictures will be updated as progress is made. New flooring, painting, bathroom improvements, etc. You'll have to see it to believe it! Upon entry to the unit, you walk directly into the living area that is open to the kitchen as well. There is plenty of room for a table in your eat-in kitchen. The hallway leads to the full bathroom that is shared by both bedrooms. Come check out your new home today!

(RLNE5645105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5061-1 Rockingham Street have any available units?
5061-1 Rockingham Street has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
Is 5061-1 Rockingham Street currently offering any rent specials?
5061-1 Rockingham Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5061-1 Rockingham Street pet-friendly?
No, 5061-1 Rockingham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Charleston.
Does 5061-1 Rockingham Street offer parking?
No, 5061-1 Rockingham Street does not offer parking.
Does 5061-1 Rockingham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5061-1 Rockingham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5061-1 Rockingham Street have a pool?
No, 5061-1 Rockingham Street does not have a pool.
Does 5061-1 Rockingham Street have accessible units?
No, 5061-1 Rockingham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5061-1 Rockingham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5061-1 Rockingham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5061-1 Rockingham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5061-1 Rockingham Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5061-1 Rockingham Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St
North Charleston, SC 29406
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd
North Charleston, SC 29406
4830 Wescott
4830 Wescott Blvd
North Charleston, SC 29485
Bradley Square
6600 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29406
Collins Park Villas
4211 Britain Ct.
North Charleston, SC 29418
Waverly Place
1900 Waverly Place Ln
North Charleston, SC 29404
Greenwood at Ashley River
6520 Dorchester Rd
North Charleston, SC 29418
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln
North Charleston, SC 29406

Similar Pages

North Charleston 1 BedroomsNorth Charleston 2 Bedrooms
North Charleston Apartments with ParkingNorth Charleston Dog Friendly Apartments
North Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Park Circle

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityTrident Technical College
College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity