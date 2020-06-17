5061-1 Rockingham Street

Amenities

Renovated 2 bedroom available SOON off Rivers Avenue - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is currently being renovated and pictures will be updated as progress is made. New flooring, painting, bathroom improvements, etc. You'll have to see it to believe it! Upon entry to the unit, you walk directly into the living area that is open to the kitchen as well. There is plenty of room for a table in your eat-in kitchen. The hallway leads to the full bathroom that is shared by both bedrooms. Come check out your new home today!



(RLNE5645105)