North Charleston, SC
1933 Baxter
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1933 Baxter

1933 Baxter Street · (843) 642-6057
Location

1933 Baxter Street, North Charleston, SC 29405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1933 Baxter · Avail. Jul 1

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
1933 Baxter Available 07/01/20 Private Single Family Home - 2BR 1BA single-family home in North Charleston convenient to I-26, I-526 and Downtown Charleston. Home offers central HVAC, refrigerator/freezer, electric stove/oven, along w/a full front porch. Bus line accessible!

No previous eviction filings, this is an immediate disqualification, no exceptions will be made. No criminal felony convictions, no exceptions. Deposit is 2x's the monthly rent. The first half of the deposit takes the home off the market, the second half can be paid in 4 monthly installments. No animals will be considered.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5797513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Baxter have any available units?
1933 Baxter has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 Baxter have?
Some of 1933 Baxter's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 Baxter currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Baxter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Baxter pet-friendly?
No, 1933 Baxter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Charleston.
Does 1933 Baxter offer parking?
No, 1933 Baxter does not offer parking.
Does 1933 Baxter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Baxter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Baxter have a pool?
No, 1933 Baxter does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Baxter have accessible units?
No, 1933 Baxter does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Baxter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 Baxter does not have units with dishwashers.
