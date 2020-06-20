Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

1933 Baxter Available 07/01/20 Private Single Family Home - 2BR 1BA single-family home in North Charleston convenient to I-26, I-526 and Downtown Charleston. Home offers central HVAC, refrigerator/freezer, electric stove/oven, along w/a full front porch. Bus line accessible!



No previous eviction filings, this is an immediate disqualification, no exceptions will be made. No criminal felony convictions, no exceptions. Deposit is 2x's the monthly rent. The first half of the deposit takes the home off the market, the second half can be paid in 4 monthly installments. No animals will be considered.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5797513)