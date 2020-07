Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wanting to live life to the upmost, consider Sun City at Carolina Lakes. Rent a home for a year, before making the decision. Wonderful Open Floor Plan. Split Bedroom floor plan. Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors. Tile Floors and carpet only a couple of years old. Relaxing screen porch off Dining Room. Private back yard. Only minutes to new Ammenity Center. Activities for everyone, just look at the pictures.