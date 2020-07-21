All apartments in Lancaster County
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:18 AM

2606 Winter Thistle Way

2606 Winter Thistle Way · No Longer Available
Location

2606 Winter Thistle Way, Lancaster County, SC 29707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Room for rent
Available September 1st, 2019. Rent for: $850/month. Deposit: $850.
This is a newly constructed 2 bed room townhouse. The location is convenient and close to grocery stores, a public library and a variety of shopping stores and restaurants. It's easy to access 521. The bedroom is spacious and has its own full bath and walk-in closet. There's hardwood on the first floor, stainless steel appliances, granite and marble counter tops, and a fireplace. The kitchen, breakfast area and family room flow seamlessly into one another and open right up to the back patio with screened-in porch. Washer and dryer included and located on the 2nd floor. This SmartHome house has been built as EnergyStar Certified features to save on utility bills and has WiFi Certification and voice-activated home automation.
Owner responsible for trash and HOA fee. Tenants responsible for utilities. Thorough background check will be conducted to include employment history, previous housing history and credit check. Serious inquirers please complete a Zillow renter profile and submit to Erin at epu614913370@gmail.com or call at 859-312-0902.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Winter Thistle Way have any available units?
2606 Winter Thistle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster County, SC.
What amenities does 2606 Winter Thistle Way have?
Some of 2606 Winter Thistle Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Winter Thistle Way currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Winter Thistle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Winter Thistle Way pet-friendly?
No, 2606 Winter Thistle Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster County.
Does 2606 Winter Thistle Way offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Winter Thistle Way offers parking.
Does 2606 Winter Thistle Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2606 Winter Thistle Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Winter Thistle Way have a pool?
No, 2606 Winter Thistle Way does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Winter Thistle Way have accessible units?
No, 2606 Winter Thistle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Winter Thistle Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Winter Thistle Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2606 Winter Thistle Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2606 Winter Thistle Way has units with air conditioning.
