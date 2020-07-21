2606 Winter Thistle Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access new construction

Room for rent

Available September 1st, 2019. Rent for: $850/month. Deposit: $850.

This is a newly constructed 2 bed room townhouse. The location is convenient and close to grocery stores, a public library and a variety of shopping stores and restaurants. It's easy to access 521. The bedroom is spacious and has its own full bath and walk-in closet. There's hardwood on the first floor, stainless steel appliances, granite and marble counter tops, and a fireplace. The kitchen, breakfast area and family room flow seamlessly into one another and open right up to the back patio with screened-in porch. Washer and dryer included and located on the 2nd floor. This SmartHome house has been built as EnergyStar Certified features to save on utility bills and has WiFi Certification and voice-activated home automation.

Owner responsible for trash and HOA fee. Tenants responsible for utilities. Thorough background check will be conducted to include employment history, previous housing history and credit check. Serious inquirers please complete a Zillow renter profile and submit to Erin at epu614913370@gmail.com or call at 859-312-0902.