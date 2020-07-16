Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2033 Pinta Drive Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Lancaster - This recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is conveniently located in Lancaster just minutes from the Golf Course. All of the carpet has been replaced with vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen is equipped with an electric smooth top stove, dishwasher and refrigerator and opens to a breakfast nook. The living room has vaulted ceilings and flows easily to the kitchen area. There is a laundry room with full sized washer/dryer hook ups. The master bedroom has a private full bathroom. The large back deck opens to a private backyard.



Pet Policy: Small Pets Only for this property (25 lbs or less). Pet Fee is non-refundable $250.00 per pet and $10.00 pet rent per pet is required.



Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer. Right onto Camden. Right onto Cherry Rd. Left onto W. Main. Continue straight onto E. Main. Left onto Albright Rd. Continue straight as the road turns into Hwy 21. Left onto River Rd. Left onto SC-9 S. Slight right toward Grace Ave, continue onto Grace Ave. Right onto Golf Course Rd. Right onto Santa Barbara Dr. Left onto Pinta Dr.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



