2033 Pinta Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

2033 Pinta Drive

2033 Pinta Drive · (803) 329-3285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2033 Pinta Drive, Lancaster County, SC 29720

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2033 Pinta Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$850

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2033 Pinta Drive Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Lancaster - This recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is conveniently located in Lancaster just minutes from the Golf Course. All of the carpet has been replaced with vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen is equipped with an electric smooth top stove, dishwasher and refrigerator and opens to a breakfast nook. The living room has vaulted ceilings and flows easily to the kitchen area. There is a laundry room with full sized washer/dryer hook ups. The master bedroom has a private full bathroom. The large back deck opens to a private backyard.

Pet Policy: Small Pets Only for this property (25 lbs or less). Pet Fee is non-refundable $250.00 per pet and $10.00 pet rent per pet is required.

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer. Right onto Camden. Right onto Cherry Rd. Left onto W. Main. Continue straight onto E. Main. Left onto Albright Rd. Continue straight as the road turns into Hwy 21. Left onto River Rd. Left onto SC-9 S. Slight right toward Grace Ave, continue onto Grace Ave. Right onto Golf Course Rd. Right onto Santa Barbara Dr. Left onto Pinta Dr.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4860204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 Pinta Drive have any available units?
2033 Pinta Drive has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2033 Pinta Drive have?
Some of 2033 Pinta Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 Pinta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2033 Pinta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 Pinta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2033 Pinta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2033 Pinta Drive offer parking?
No, 2033 Pinta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2033 Pinta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 Pinta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 Pinta Drive have a pool?
No, 2033 Pinta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2033 Pinta Drive have accessible units?
No, 2033 Pinta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 Pinta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2033 Pinta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2033 Pinta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2033 Pinta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
