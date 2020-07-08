All apartments in Lake Wylie
511 Gillcreek Ct
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

511 Gillcreek Ct

511 Gillcreek Court · No Longer Available
Location

511 Gillcreek Court, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Autumn Cove

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Rent to own this newly and completely renovated 4 Bedroom (one of the bedrooms in the count is and could be used as a large bonus room.) The owners spared little expense when renovating this house and the location is unbelievable. Autumn Cover is an awesome neighborhood to raise your kids but its near everything including the outstanding Clover Schools and brand new YMCA. In addition to being near those outstanding attractions, the neighborhood itself boasts a pool, playground and locking boat storage.
If you are truly a deserving buyer with a significant down payment you WILL NOT find a better opportunity to become a homeowner. All credit considered.

(RLNE5748019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

