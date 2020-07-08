511 Gillcreek Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage internet access

Rent to own this newly and completely renovated 4 Bedroom (one of the bedrooms in the count is and could be used as a large bonus room.) The owners spared little expense when renovating this house and the location is unbelievable. Autumn Cover is an awesome neighborhood to raise your kids but its near everything including the outstanding Clover Schools and brand new YMCA. In addition to being near those outstanding attractions, the neighborhood itself boasts a pool, playground and locking boat storage.

If you are truly a deserving buyer with a significant down payment you WILL NOT find a better opportunity to become a homeowner. All credit considered.



(RLNE5748019)