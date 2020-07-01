All apartments in Lake Wylie
Find more places like 172 Mill Pond Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Wylie, SC
/
172 Mill Pond Road
Last updated March 30 2020 at 9:02 PM

172 Mill Pond Road

172 Mill Pond Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Wylie
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

172 Mill Pond Road, Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Master bedroom on main level! Beautiful Saussy Burbank home on a large, 1/2 acre corner lot in The Landing, a desirable community in Lake Wylie, SC offering pool, playground, lake and walking trails. This home offers 2868 s.f. and has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a side-load, 2-car garage. Boasts gleaming hardwood flooring in the main living areas and features a kitchen with granite counter tops. The great room has a soaring cathedral ceiling and open staircase, while the front foyer is flagged on each side with a formal dining room and a formal living room/study area. French doors make a dramatic entry through the foyer into the great room. You will especially love the spacious rear screened porch with extensive outside decking and a lovely paver patio down below. Rear yard is full of mature trees. Second level has 3 secondary bedrooms and convenient storage space in an unfinished bonus area. Located right off Hwy 49 in a lakeside neighborhood. Clover schools--Oakridge Elementary and Middle, Clover High School!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Mill Pond Road have any available units?
172 Mill Pond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 172 Mill Pond Road have?
Some of 172 Mill Pond Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Mill Pond Road currently offering any rent specials?
172 Mill Pond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Mill Pond Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 172 Mill Pond Road is pet friendly.
Does 172 Mill Pond Road offer parking?
Yes, 172 Mill Pond Road offers parking.
Does 172 Mill Pond Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Mill Pond Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Mill Pond Road have a pool?
Yes, 172 Mill Pond Road has a pool.
Does 172 Mill Pond Road have accessible units?
No, 172 Mill Pond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Mill Pond Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 Mill Pond Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Mill Pond Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Mill Pond Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln
Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101
Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Similar Pages

Lake Wylie 2 BedroomsLake Wylie 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Lake Wylie Accessible ApartmentsLake Wylie Apartments with Garage
Lake Wylie Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College