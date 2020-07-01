172 Mill Pond Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage

Master bedroom on main level! Beautiful Saussy Burbank home on a large, 1/2 acre corner lot in The Landing, a desirable community in Lake Wylie, SC offering pool, playground, lake and walking trails. This home offers 2868 s.f. and has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a side-load, 2-car garage. Boasts gleaming hardwood flooring in the main living areas and features a kitchen with granite counter tops. The great room has a soaring cathedral ceiling and open staircase, while the front foyer is flagged on each side with a formal dining room and a formal living room/study area. French doors make a dramatic entry through the foyer into the great room. You will especially love the spacious rear screened porch with extensive outside decking and a lovely paver patio down below. Rear yard is full of mature trees. Second level has 3 secondary bedrooms and convenient storage space in an unfinished bonus area. Located right off Hwy 49 in a lakeside neighborhood. Clover schools--Oakridge Elementary and Middle, Clover High School!



