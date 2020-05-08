Amenities
304 Corday Lane Available 07/01/20 Townhome in Greer walking distance to Riverside High - Beautiful townhome with tons of upgrades, next to Riverside High School. 3BD/with loft, 2 1/2 baths and 2 car garage. 1800 sqft. Garden tub in master, beautiful molding throughout, granite in the kitchen with all new black appliances. Neutral colors throughout. This is a must see. Pets will be negotiable. Available July 1st and will be owner managed.
Schools: Woodland Elementary, Riverside Middle and Riverside High
Clair Carson, Agent
(RLNE1888432)