Home
/
Greer, SC
/
304 Corday Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

304 Corday Lane

304 Corday Lane · (864) 242-4466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

304 Corday Lane, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 304 Corday Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
304 Corday Lane Available 07/01/20 Townhome in Greer walking distance to Riverside High - Beautiful townhome with tons of upgrades, next to Riverside High School. 3BD/with loft, 2 1/2 baths and 2 car garage. 1800 sqft. Garden tub in master, beautiful molding throughout, granite in the kitchen with all new black appliances. Neutral colors throughout. This is a must see. Pets will be negotiable. Available July 1st and will be owner managed.

Schools: Woodland Elementary, Riverside Middle and Riverside High

Clair Carson, Agent

(RLNE1888432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Corday Lane have any available units?
304 Corday Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 Corday Lane have?
Some of 304 Corday Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Corday Lane currently offering any rent specials?
304 Corday Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Corday Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Corday Lane is pet friendly.
Does 304 Corday Lane offer parking?
Yes, 304 Corday Lane does offer parking.
Does 304 Corday Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Corday Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Corday Lane have a pool?
No, 304 Corday Lane does not have a pool.
Does 304 Corday Lane have accessible units?
No, 304 Corday Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Corday Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Corday Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Corday Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Corday Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
