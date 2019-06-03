All apartments in Greer
Home
/
Greer, SC
/
30 Tack Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

30 Tack Lane

30 Tack Lane · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Tack Lane, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 30 Tack Lane · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Popular Chartwell Estates! Riverside School District - This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home is located in Greer at the Chartwell Estates subdivision! Large living room that connects to the formal Dining room. Family room has access to the back patio and features a gas fireplace. Kitchen has all appliances and plenty of cabinet/countertop space. All bedrooms are located on the second level as well as the laundry room. Large Master bedroom with a huge walk in closet, double sink, separate shower and garden tub. 2 Car garage. Community has a Pool and Clubhouse. Home is very convenient to BMW, GSP Airport, Easy access to I-85, Lowes grocery store, and more!

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greer CPW
Electric Company: Greer CPW
Gas Company: Greer CPW
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Woodland Elementary
Middle School: Riverside Middle School
High School: Riverside High School

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4670868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Tack Lane have any available units?
30 Tack Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Tack Lane have?
Some of 30 Tack Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Tack Lane currently offering any rent specials?
30 Tack Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Tack Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Tack Lane is pet friendly.
Does 30 Tack Lane offer parking?
Yes, 30 Tack Lane does offer parking.
Does 30 Tack Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Tack Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Tack Lane have a pool?
Yes, 30 Tack Lane has a pool.
Does 30 Tack Lane have accessible units?
No, 30 Tack Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Tack Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Tack Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Tack Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30 Tack Lane has units with air conditioning.
