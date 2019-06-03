30 Tack Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Popular Chartwell Estates! Riverside School District - This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home is located in Greer at the Chartwell Estates subdivision! Large living room that connects to the formal Dining room. Family room has access to the back patio and features a gas fireplace. Kitchen has all appliances and plenty of cabinet/countertop space. All bedrooms are located on the second level as well as the laundry room. Large Master bedroom with a huge walk in closet, double sink, separate shower and garden tub. 2 Car garage. Community has a Pool and Clubhouse. Home is very convenient to BMW, GSP Airport, Easy access to I-85, Lowes grocery store, and more!



Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property

Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Electric Heat

Water Heater: Electric Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Water Company: Greer CPW

Electric Company: Greer CPW

Gas Company: Greer CPW

Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes

Elementary School: Woodland Elementary

Middle School: Riverside Middle School

High School: Riverside High School



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4670868)