Greer, SC
3 Granite Woods Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3 Granite Woods Way

3 Granite Woods Way · No Longer Available
Location

3 Granite Woods Way, Greer, SC 29650

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Granite Woods Way Available 08/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home - Great 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home. Located near GSP and in desirable Riverside school district. This home features include Living Room, Dining Room, den with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast area. One Bedroom, full Bath and Laundry Room round out the main level. The second level features the master bedroom and bath with two other bedrooms and full bath. Also located on second level is an open common area that is perfect for a reading nook. Nice size level fenced in backyard.
Sorry, no pets.
Home is occupied until August 1st, please do not disturb current residents.
Woodland Elementary Riverside Middle School Riverside High School
Agent-Becca Gaines

(RLNE5906055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

