3 Granite Woods Way Available 08/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home - Great 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home. Located near GSP and in desirable Riverside school district. This home features include Living Room, Dining Room, den with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast area. One Bedroom, full Bath and Laundry Room round out the main level. The second level features the master bedroom and bath with two other bedrooms and full bath. Also located on second level is an open common area that is perfect for a reading nook. Nice size level fenced in backyard.

Sorry, no pets.

Home is occupied until August 1st, please do not disturb current residents.

Woodland Elementary Riverside Middle School Riverside High School

