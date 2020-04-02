19 5th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located within walking distance of Downtown Greer - Adorable and freshly remodeled, 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located within walking distance of Downtown Greer. This home is situated on a large, fenced in corner lot with a covered front porch. The home is well loved and in great condition. Brand new interior, exterior paint and refinished hardwood flooring.

Chandler Creek Elementary Greer Middle and High

Pets will be negotiable.

Agent- Becca Gaines



(RLNE5799036)