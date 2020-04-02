All apartments in Greer
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

19 5th Street

19 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

19 5th Street, Greer, SC 29651

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located within walking distance of Downtown Greer - Adorable and freshly remodeled, 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located within walking distance of Downtown Greer. This home is situated on a large, fenced in corner lot with a covered front porch. The home is well loved and in great condition. Brand new interior, exterior paint and refinished hardwood flooring.
Chandler Creek Elementary Greer Middle and High
Pets will be negotiable.
Agent- Becca Gaines

(RLNE5799036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 5th Street have any available units?
19 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greer, SC.
What amenities does 19 5th Street have?
Some of 19 5th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 19 5th Street offer parking?
No, 19 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 19 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 5th Street have a pool?
No, 19 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 19 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
