104 Village Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse located on a private 1 street cul-de-sac, and convenient to downtown Greer and Wade Hampton shopping and dining! Den has a gorgeous natural gas fireplace that opens to bright dining area. The nicely updated kitchen has great cabinet space and appliances included are dishwasher, refrigerator, smooth top stove and a washer and dryer connection. Out back is a nice deck with a storage room. Upstairs is 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Private and peaceful ! Lawn care and garbage included in rent. No smoking or vaping inside or outside. 1 small dog allowed with a $350.00 non-refundable deposit.