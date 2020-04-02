All apartments in Greer
104 Village Court

104 Village Court · No Longer Available
Location

104 Village Court, Greer, SC 29651

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse located on a private 1 street cul-de-sac, and convenient to downtown Greer and Wade Hampton shopping and dining! Den has a gorgeous natural gas fireplace that opens to bright dining area. The nicely updated kitchen has great cabinet space and appliances included are dishwasher, refrigerator, smooth top stove and a washer and dryer connection. Out back is a nice deck with a storage room. Upstairs is 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Private and peaceful ! Lawn care and garbage included in rent. No smoking or vaping inside or outside. 1 small dog allowed with a $350.00 non-refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Village Court have any available units?
104 Village Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greer, SC.
What amenities does 104 Village Court have?
Some of 104 Village Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Village Court currently offering any rent specials?
104 Village Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Village Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Village Court is pet friendly.
Does 104 Village Court offer parking?
No, 104 Village Court does not offer parking.
Does 104 Village Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Village Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Village Court have a pool?
No, 104 Village Court does not have a pool.
Does 104 Village Court have accessible units?
No, 104 Village Court does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Village Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Village Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Village Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Village Court does not have units with air conditioning.
