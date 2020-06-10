Haywood Pointe

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $27 monthly valet trash fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.