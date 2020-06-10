All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like Haywood Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, SC
/
Haywood Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Haywood Pointe

1175 Haywood Rd · (864) 397-5951
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1/2 off application and administration fees!
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1175 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC 29615

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14-14F · Avail. Sep 3

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 14-14M · Avail. Aug 24

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 11-11H · Avail. Sep 11

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07-07J · Avail. Aug 28

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 04-04D · Avail. Aug 7

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haywood Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
tennis court
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
Look no further for great apartment home living in Greenville, South Carolina because you've found it at Haywood Pointe. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off the I-385. We are just minutes from downtown Greenville, Butler Springs Park, lakes, and so much more! Make life fun again at Haywood Pointe!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $27 monthly valet trash fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Haywood Pointe have any available units?
Haywood Pointe has 12 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does Haywood Pointe have?
Some of Haywood Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haywood Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Haywood Pointe is offering the following rent specials: 1/2 off application and administration fees!
Is Haywood Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Haywood Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Haywood Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Haywood Pointe offers parking.
Does Haywood Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Haywood Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Haywood Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Haywood Pointe has a pool.
Does Haywood Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Haywood Pointe has accessible units.
Does Haywood Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haywood Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Haywood Pointe?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road
Greenville, SC 29615
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct
Greenville, SC 29615
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St
Greenville, SC 29601
Park West
357 Hillandale Rd
Greenville, SC 29609
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000
Greenville, SC 29607
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Trailside Verdae Apartments
180 Woodruff Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive
Greenville, SC 29609

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms
Greenville Pet Friendly PlacesGreenville Pet Friendly Places
Greenville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SC
Etowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Augusta Street AreaOverbrook Historic DistrictViola Street Area
West End MarketDowntown GreenvilleSouthern Side
Mcbee Avenue AreaValley Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

FurmanGreenville Technical College
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity