Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina. We are located in close proximity to everything that Woodruff Road has to offer: major malls and other retail shops, restaurants and entertainment venues like Roper Mountain Science Center. Estates at Bellwood offers two and three bedroom garden-style apartments and townhomes. With only two homes per building, you'll receive the privacy that most apartment communities cannot offer. All of our pet friendly apartment homes have ground level entries. Furthermore, all of our townhomes feature ceiling fans in the bedrooms, wood-burning fireplaces, washer and dryer connections and patios. Unlike most townhome communities, Estates at Bellwood offers a full amenity package featuring a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool with new deck furniture, and a playground. With us you are renting a home, not just an apartment! Why not give us a call today to schedule a visit to our Greenville apartment community?