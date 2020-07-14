Amenities
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina. We are located in close proximity to everything that Woodruff Road has to offer: major malls and other retail shops, restaurants and entertainment venues like Roper Mountain Science Center. Estates at Bellwood offers two and three bedroom garden-style apartments and townhomes. With only two homes per building, you'll receive the privacy that most apartment communities cannot offer. All of our pet friendly apartment homes have ground level entries. Furthermore, all of our townhomes feature ceiling fans in the bedrooms, wood-burning fireplaces, washer and dryer connections and patios. Unlike most townhome communities, Estates at Bellwood offers a full amenity package featuring a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool with new deck furniture, and a playground. With us you are renting a home, not just an apartment! Why not give us a call today to schedule a visit to our Greenville apartment community?