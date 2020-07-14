All apartments in Greenville
Home
/
Greenville, SC
/
Estates at Bellwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Estates at Bellwood

7 Southpointe Dr · (864) 513-9647
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC 29607

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-0004 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 01-0027 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 04-0020 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Estates at Bellwood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina. We are located in close proximity to everything that Woodruff Road has to offer: major malls and other retail shops, restaurants and entertainment venues like Roper Mountain Science Center. Estates at Bellwood offers two and three bedroom garden-style apartments and townhomes. With only two homes per building, you'll receive the privacy that most apartment communities cannot offer. All of our pet friendly apartment homes have ground level entries. Furthermore, all of our townhomes feature ceiling fans in the bedrooms, wood-burning fireplaces, washer and dryer connections and patios. Unlike most townhome communities, Estates at Bellwood offers a full amenity package featuring a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool with new deck furniture, and a playground. With us you are renting a home, not just an apartment! Why not give us a call today to schedule a visit to our Greenville apartment community?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Estates at Bellwood have any available units?
Estates at Bellwood has 3 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does Estates at Bellwood have?
Some of Estates at Bellwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Estates at Bellwood currently offering any rent specials?
Estates at Bellwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Estates at Bellwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Estates at Bellwood is pet friendly.
Does Estates at Bellwood offer parking?
Yes, Estates at Bellwood offers parking.
Does Estates at Bellwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Estates at Bellwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Estates at Bellwood have a pool?
Yes, Estates at Bellwood has a pool.
Does Estates at Bellwood have accessible units?
No, Estates at Bellwood does not have accessible units.
Does Estates at Bellwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Estates at Bellwood has units with dishwashers.

