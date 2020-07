Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup cable included carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal accessible parking pool gym bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse dog park internet access package receiving tennis court

Check out the newly renovated Caledon Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina! Your new home will offer refined living in a premier East Greenville location. Residents value the impressive selection of floor plans and amenities, as well as the natural beauty of the surrounding area. Major employers within close proximity are Michelin North America Head Quarters, Greenville Health System, General Electric, Fluor Daniel, TD Bank Call Center, and BMW. This premier location puts many local attractions within your grasp. There are six different floor plans with one, two, and three bedroom layouts. Upon selecting your ideal floor plan, you will benefit from a notable range of appointments and finishes, such as gourmet kitchens with black or stainless steel appliances, bay windows or over-sized windows in your living room, two-inch planation blinds , and hardwood plank flooring is available. Nestled in a beautiful community, Caledon has access to a variety of community amenities for an ...