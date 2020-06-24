Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

600 University Ridge Unit #11 Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in University Ridge - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condominium in the desirable University Ridge Condominiums which is within walking distance of Cleveland park and just minutes away from Downtown Greenville. Charming, clean and quiet. Heart Pine Floors throughout.

Stack-able Washer and Dryer in unit. Front and Rear entrance with beautiful green space.

Off Street, dedicated parking just a few steps away.

Trash and water are both included in the rental rate.

Small dogs under 20 lbs negotiable with non-refundable $300 pet deposit.

Sara Collins Elem, Hughes Middle Academy & Greenville High Academy

This property is occupied until August 7th.

Agent- Becca Gaines



(RLNE5917379)