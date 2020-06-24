All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 600 University Ridge Unit #11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, SC
/
600 University Ridge Unit #11
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

600 University Ridge Unit #11

600 University Ridge · (864) 242-4466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
Augusta Street Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

600 University Ridge, Greenville, SC 29601
Augusta Street Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 600 University Ridge Unit #11 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,290

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
600 University Ridge Unit #11 Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in University Ridge - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condominium in the desirable University Ridge Condominiums which is within walking distance of Cleveland park and just minutes away from Downtown Greenville. Charming, clean and quiet. Heart Pine Floors throughout.
Stack-able Washer and Dryer in unit. Front and Rear entrance with beautiful green space.
Off Street, dedicated parking just a few steps away.
Trash and water are both included in the rental rate.
Small dogs under 20 lbs negotiable with non-refundable $300 pet deposit.
Sara Collins Elem, Hughes Middle Academy & Greenville High Academy
This property is occupied until August 7th.
Agent- Becca Gaines

(RLNE5917379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 University Ridge Unit #11 have any available units?
600 University Ridge Unit #11 has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
Is 600 University Ridge Unit #11 currently offering any rent specials?
600 University Ridge Unit #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 University Ridge Unit #11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 University Ridge Unit #11 is pet friendly.
Does 600 University Ridge Unit #11 offer parking?
Yes, 600 University Ridge Unit #11 offers parking.
Does 600 University Ridge Unit #11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 University Ridge Unit #11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 University Ridge Unit #11 have a pool?
No, 600 University Ridge Unit #11 does not have a pool.
Does 600 University Ridge Unit #11 have accessible units?
No, 600 University Ridge Unit #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 University Ridge Unit #11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 University Ridge Unit #11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 University Ridge Unit #11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 University Ridge Unit #11 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 600 University Ridge Unit #11?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr
Greenville, SC 29615
Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way
Greenville, SC 29615
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road
Greenville, SC 29615
District West
101 Reedy View Dr
Greenville, SC 29601
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000
Greenville, SC 29607
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy
Greenville, SC 29607

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms
Greenville Pet Friendly PlacesGreenville Pet Friendly Places
Greenville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCParker, SC
Wade Hampton, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Augusta Street AreaViola Street Area
West End MarketDowntown Greenville
Mcbee Avenue AreaHollingsworth Park

Apartments Near Colleges

FurmanGreenville Technical College
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity