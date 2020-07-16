All apartments in Greenville
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

27 Sylvan Drive

27 Sylvan Drive · (864) 671-4931
Location

27 Sylvan Drive, Greenville, SC 29605
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 15

$2,695

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MARCHANT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE MANAGING THIS PROPERTY. WE HAVE ONLY BEEN HIRED TO FIND SUITABLE TENANTS

Built in 2005 and located in the sought-after Greenville Country Club area of Augusta Road, this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Charleston-style home offers an open floorplan, 9ft. ceilings, site-finished hardwood floors, ample storage, wrap-around porches and an attached two-car garage. The inviting two-story foyer opens to the formal dining room and comfortable living room with a gas fireplace. The chef of the family will enjoy the functional kitchen which features custom-built glazed cabinetry, stainless appliances, bar seating and a breakfast area overlooking the gathering area and private, beautifully-landscaped, fenced backyard. The master suite on the main floor is spacious and has an awesome walk-in closet, double vanity, separate shower and jetted tub. A walk-in laundry room and powder room are also on main floor. The second level features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a large bonus/play room that opens to the upstairs wrap-around porch. The heated and cooled lower level is perfect for a home office, exercise room or an extra storage space, and opens to the garage. This home is perfect for entertaining - great gathering areas both inside and out. Zoned for top magnet schools and minutes from Augusta Road and Downtown Greenville restaurants and shops. Schedule your showing today!

STATUS: Occupied. Available 9/15/2020

PET POLICY: Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet and $25 monthly Pet Rent for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please click this link: https://www.marchantpm.com/pet-policy

SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Since this property is currently occupied, we will have to give the current resident at least a 24-48 hour notice before showing. Please click the Request a Showing button on the listing on our website to schedule a showing. Once you enter your information and answer a few prequalifying questions, you will be able to select a time and schedule the viewing with one of our agents. Please note that we require all prospects to call or text the showing agent for confirmation one hour prior to showing or the showing will be cancelled.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website at: https://www.marchantpm.com/apply-online

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO: https://www.marchantpm.com/apply

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: Minimum Lease Term of One Year

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Accepted

AREA INFORMATION: Close to Augusta Road, Greenville Country Club, Downtown, shopping, entertainment, and restaurants

MASTER BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL: Yes

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

LAWN MAINTENANCE: Tenant is responsible for maintaining the landscaping

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee

PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free.

NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE: Marchant Property Management, LLC requires a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the monthly rent amount, at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit, which is refundable after the lease is fulfilled and all occupants vacate the property, subject to any outstanding rent, fees, cleaning, carpet cleaning, and any damages. Please understand that if tenants do not move into the property for any reason, this Non-Refundable Reservation Fee will be forfeited to the owner of the property in exchange for taking the property off of the rental market, regardless of how long this period is.

SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT: Security Deposits are typically equal to the monthly rent amount. However, in cases where there are more perceived risks due to credit, income, rental history, etc., the Landlord reserves the right to require a higher security deposit.

LEASE ADMINISTRATION FEE: Lease Administration Fee is $120 and due at time of lease signing made payable to Marchant Property Management to cover the Lease Administration Fee. The Lease Administration Fee covers the cost of Application Processing, Pet Screening, Agent Referral Fees, Lease Preparation, Security Deposit Processing, Free Utility Concierge Service, Document Storage, Utility Confirmation, Routine Inspections, Move In and Move Out Inspections, and making sure our properties are clean and rent ready for our residents.

ERRORS & OMISSIONS: Every effort has been made to provide applicants with reliable and accurate information regarding the home you are applying for. However, changes can and do take place to cause inaccurate information to be accidentally presented. We encourage all tenants to verify schools, allowable pets, expected features, or any HOA concerns prior to signing a lease agreement. Any information posted in any advertisement does NOT constitute a written agreement or guarantee of the facts stated.

Listing By:
Marchant Property Management
100 W. Stone Avenue
Greenville, SC 29609
864-527-4505
leasing@marchantpm.com
www.marchantpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Sylvan Drive have any available units?
27 Sylvan Drive has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Sylvan Drive have?
Some of 27 Sylvan Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Sylvan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27 Sylvan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Sylvan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Sylvan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 27 Sylvan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27 Sylvan Drive offers parking.
Does 27 Sylvan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Sylvan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Sylvan Drive have a pool?
No, 27 Sylvan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27 Sylvan Drive have accessible units?
No, 27 Sylvan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Sylvan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Sylvan Drive has units with dishwashers.
