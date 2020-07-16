27 Sylvan Drive

Amenities

MARCHANT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE MANAGING THIS PROPERTY. WE HAVE ONLY BEEN HIRED TO FIND SUITABLE TENANTS



Built in 2005 and located in the sought-after Greenville Country Club area of Augusta Road, this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Charleston-style home offers an open floorplan, 9ft. ceilings, site-finished hardwood floors, ample storage, wrap-around porches and an attached two-car garage. The inviting two-story foyer opens to the formal dining room and comfortable living room with a gas fireplace. The chef of the family will enjoy the functional kitchen which features custom-built glazed cabinetry, stainless appliances, bar seating and a breakfast area overlooking the gathering area and private, beautifully-landscaped, fenced backyard. The master suite on the main floor is spacious and has an awesome walk-in closet, double vanity, separate shower and jetted tub. A walk-in laundry room and powder room are also on main floor. The second level features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a large bonus/play room that opens to the upstairs wrap-around porch. The heated and cooled lower level is perfect for a home office, exercise room or an extra storage space, and opens to the garage. This home is perfect for entertaining - great gathering areas both inside and out. Zoned for top magnet schools and minutes from Augusta Road and Downtown Greenville restaurants and shops. Schedule your showing today!



STATUS: Occupied. Available 9/15/2020



PET POLICY: Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet and $25 monthly Pet Rent for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please click this link: https://www.marchantpm.com/pet-policy



SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Since this property is currently occupied, we will have to give the current resident at least a 24-48 hour notice before showing. Please click the Request a Showing button on the listing on our website to schedule a showing. Once you enter your information and answer a few prequalifying questions, you will be able to select a time and schedule the viewing with one of our agents. Please note that we require all prospects to call or text the showing agent for confirmation one hour prior to showing or the showing will be cancelled.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website at: https://www.marchantpm.com/apply-online



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO: https://www.marchantpm.com/apply



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: Minimum Lease Term of One Year



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Accepted



AREA INFORMATION: Close to Augusta Road, Greenville Country Club, Downtown, shopping, entertainment, and restaurants



MASTER BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL: Yes



GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave



PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities



LAWN MAINTENANCE: Tenant is responsible for maintaining the landscaping



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES



APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee



PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free.



NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE: Marchant Property Management, LLC requires a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the monthly rent amount, at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit, which is refundable after the lease is fulfilled and all occupants vacate the property, subject to any outstanding rent, fees, cleaning, carpet cleaning, and any damages. Please understand that if tenants do not move into the property for any reason, this Non-Refundable Reservation Fee will be forfeited to the owner of the property in exchange for taking the property off of the rental market, regardless of how long this period is.



SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT: Security Deposits are typically equal to the monthly rent amount. However, in cases where there are more perceived risks due to credit, income, rental history, etc., the Landlord reserves the right to require a higher security deposit.



LEASE ADMINISTRATION FEE: Lease Administration Fee is $120 and due at time of lease signing made payable to Marchant Property Management to cover the Lease Administration Fee. The Lease Administration Fee covers the cost of Application Processing, Pet Screening, Agent Referral Fees, Lease Preparation, Security Deposit Processing, Free Utility Concierge Service, Document Storage, Utility Confirmation, Routine Inspections, Move In and Move Out Inspections, and making sure our properties are clean and rent ready for our residents.



ERRORS & OMISSIONS: Every effort has been made to provide applicants with reliable and accurate information regarding the home you are applying for. However, changes can and do take place to cause inaccurate information to be accidentally presented. We encourage all tenants to verify schools, allowable pets, expected features, or any HOA concerns prior to signing a lease agreement. Any information posted in any advertisement does NOT constitute a written agreement or guarantee of the facts stated.



