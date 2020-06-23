All apartments in Greenville
220 West Faris Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:04 PM

220 West Faris Road

220 West Faris Road · (864) 481-0026
Greenville
Augusta Street Area
Pet Friendly Places
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

220 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605
Augusta Street Area

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1 bed 1 bath near the corner of Augusta/Faris and close to Prisma Health campus on Grove Road.

This unit has hardwood floors in all rooms except the bathroom. New stainless fridge, stove, and granite counter tops in the kitchen. The hardwoods have been refinished and the unit has been painted through out.

Washer and dryer included!!

Call us today to schedule a time to take a look!!!!

Tenant is responsible power (Duke Energy) and Gas (Piedmont Natural Gas), water is included!!!

Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.

Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.

Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.

Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.

We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.

All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.

Nearby Schools:
Augusta Circle Elementary
Hughes Middle
Greenville High

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 West Faris Road have any available units?
220 West Faris Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, SC.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 West Faris Road have?
Some of 220 West Faris Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 West Faris Road currently offering any rent specials?
220 West Faris Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 West Faris Road pet-friendly?
No, 220 West Faris Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 220 West Faris Road offer parking?
No, 220 West Faris Road does not offer parking.
Does 220 West Faris Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 West Faris Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 West Faris Road have a pool?
No, 220 West Faris Road does not have a pool.
Does 220 West Faris Road have accessible units?
No, 220 West Faris Road does not have accessible units.
Does 220 West Faris Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 West Faris Road does not have units with dishwashers.
