220 West Faris Road

1 bed 1 bath near the corner of Augusta/Faris and close to Prisma Health campus on Grove Road.



This unit has hardwood floors in all rooms except the bathroom. New stainless fridge, stove, and granite counter tops in the kitchen. The hardwoods have been refinished and the unit has been painted through out.



Washer and dryer included!!



Call us today to schedule a time to take a look!!!!



Tenant is responsible power (Duke Energy) and Gas (Piedmont Natural Gas), water is included!!!



Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.



Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.



Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.



Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.



We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.



All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.



Nearby Schools:

Augusta Circle Elementary

Hughes Middle

Greenville High



Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.