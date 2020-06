Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautifully updated 4 bed/2 bath home is ready for immediate move in! This home has 1400 sq feet of fine tuned craftsmanship throughout, turn of the century woodwork, and wood floors. The large master suite with master bath and walk in closet will not disappoint!



Spacious 4 bed/2 bath

Eat-in kitchen

Large front porch

Brand new paint

Plenty of closet space

Appliances included (Refrigerator. Oven/Range)

Central Heat/Air (All electric)

Pet friendly with deposit! (Please ask about our breed restrictions)



This home boasts large bedrooms throughout and an eat in kitchen along with washer/dryer connections and central heat and air.

Convenient location/within minutes to downtown Greenville and easy assess to I-85.



Please feel free to take a drive by the property and take a look at any time. Contact Mindy at (864) 906-7707 to set up an appointment or visit www.propgreenville.com



Deposit of $998.00 and first month's rent required for move in.