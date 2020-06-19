All apartments in Greenville
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:21 PM

18 Warren Court

18 Warren Court · (864) 309-0201
Location

18 Warren Court, Greenville, SC 29607
Nicholtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 This home has 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and located off of Laurens Rd! Convenient to Downtown Greenville! Open Floor Plan with a Living/Dining Combo. Freshly painted throughout. Carpet Flooring. Kitchen Area with washer/dryer hookups, appliances. Master bedroom has a full bathroom and double sink vanity. Additional bedrooms share a full bathroom. Exterior features a parking pad, a small back deck. This is convenient to restaurants, shops and minutes to Cleveland Park! Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Heating Type: Central Electric Water Heater Type: Electric Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: Brook Glenn Elem (Check Greenville County Schools) Middle School: Beck Mid Acad High School: Wade Hampton High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18 Warren Court have any available units?
18 Warren Court has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Warren Court have?
Some of 18 Warren Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Warren Court currently offering any rent specials?
18 Warren Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Warren Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Warren Court is pet friendly.
Does 18 Warren Court offer parking?
Yes, 18 Warren Court does offer parking.
Does 18 Warren Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Warren Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Warren Court have a pool?
No, 18 Warren Court does not have a pool.
Does 18 Warren Court have accessible units?
No, 18 Warren Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Warren Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Warren Court has units with dishwashers.

