18 Warren Court.

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 This home has 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and located off of Laurens Rd! Convenient to Downtown Greenville! Open Floor Plan with a Living/Dining Combo. Freshly painted throughout. Carpet Flooring. Kitchen Area with washer/dryer hookups, appliances. Master bedroom has a full bathroom and double sink vanity. Additional bedrooms share a full bathroom. Exterior features a parking pad, a small back deck. This is convenient to restaurants, shops and minutes to Cleveland Park! Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Heating Type: Central Electric Water Heater Type: Electric Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: Brook Glenn Elem (Check Greenville County Schools) Middle School: Beck Mid Acad High School: Wade Hampton High