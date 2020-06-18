All apartments in Greenville
11 Amber Drive

11 Amber Drive · (864) 671-4931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Amber Drive, Greenville, SC 29607

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
gym
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Beautiful well maintained home off of Laurens Rd close to Gower Park. The 3rd bedroom was converted to laundry/multi-flex room and could be exercise or office or playroom. Bathroom has been updated. Detached carport, fenced yard, and unfinished basement. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website for additional information. STATUS: Vacant PET POLICY: Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet at lease signing and $25 monthly Pet Fee for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please check our website. SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To view the property, you will use the lockbox that is attached to front door of the property. You may view the property 7 days a week, between 8am-8pm. To gain access to the lockbox, you must register & validate your mobile phone number through Tenant Turner. From the listing on our website, just click the Request a Showing button and it will walk you through all the steps in order to access the property. As a part of the registration, there is an ID verification process that is required. You will have to upload a picture of your state issued photo ID. Once you are registered and at the property to view the interior, you will call the phone number on the rental listing and you will be texted the instructions for accessing the lockbox. If you have the opportunity to view one of our properties, please make sure to remove your shoes before entering, make sure that all lights are left off, and all doors are locked and secured so that you will not be held responsible for any damages. Also, be sure to leave the key secured in the lockbox as you found it and make sure the lockbox is closed and locked. RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO our website and click the Apply Now button. APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: We require a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the month's rent at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Amber Drive have any available units?
11 Amber Drive has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Amber Drive have?
Some of 11 Amber Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Amber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11 Amber Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Amber Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Amber Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11 Amber Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11 Amber Drive does offer parking.
Does 11 Amber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Amber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Amber Drive have a pool?
No, 11 Amber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11 Amber Drive have accessible units?
No, 11 Amber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Amber Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Amber Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
