1 Hamilton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!**



**TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED**



Walk to Downtown from This 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! Just a few blocks from the Greenville Drive Stadium and plenty of shops and restaurants. Spacious layout with a Garage and a Separate Laundry/Storage/Workshop Area! Great open living area that has a nice screened-in patio area. Kitchen is spacious and has plenty of cabinet/countertop space - beautiful granite countertops, large center island, large pantry, and all appliances! Right off the kitchen is the first full bathroom that extends into the first bedroom on the main level. First bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet! Upstairs you will find the additional two bedrooms that both have walk in closets! Each bedroom has its own full bathroom! Second level also has access to a nice screened-in patio area!



**Rent it furnished for an additional $100/month!**



Call or email us to schedule a showing alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED

Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.

Air Conditioning: Electric

Heating Type: Electric

Water Heater: Electric

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Internet: Charter Spectrum

Elementary School: AJ Whittenberg

Middle School: Sevier

High School: Greenville High



(RLNE5453054)