Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1 Hamilton Ave

1 Hamilton Avenue · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC 29601
Sterling

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Hamilton Ave · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!**

**TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED**

Walk to Downtown from This 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! Just a few blocks from the Greenville Drive Stadium and plenty of shops and restaurants. Spacious layout with a Garage and a Separate Laundry/Storage/Workshop Area! Great open living area that has a nice screened-in patio area. Kitchen is spacious and has plenty of cabinet/countertop space - beautiful granite countertops, large center island, large pantry, and all appliances! Right off the kitchen is the first full bathroom that extends into the first bedroom on the main level. First bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet! Upstairs you will find the additional two bedrooms that both have walk in closets! Each bedroom has its own full bathroom! Second level also has access to a nice screened-in patio area!

**Rent it furnished for an additional $100/month!**

Call or email us to schedule a showing alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Electric
Heating Type: Electric
Water Heater: Electric
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Internet: Charter Spectrum
Elementary School: AJ Whittenberg
Middle School: Sevier
High School: Greenville High

(RLNE5453054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Hamilton Ave have any available units?
1 Hamilton Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Hamilton Ave have?
Some of 1 Hamilton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Hamilton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1 Hamilton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Hamilton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Hamilton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1 Hamilton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1 Hamilton Ave does offer parking.
Does 1 Hamilton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Hamilton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Hamilton Ave have a pool?
No, 1 Hamilton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1 Hamilton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1 Hamilton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Hamilton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Hamilton Ave has units with dishwashers.
