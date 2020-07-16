All apartments in Greenville County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

4 Silverthorn Court

4 Silverthorn Court · (864) 242-4466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4 Silverthorn Court, Greenville County, SC 29681

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Silverthorn Court · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 Silverthorn Court Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a bonus room - Beautiful home located on Highway 14, 5 minutes to Woodruff Road. 3 bedroom with bonus or possible 4th bedroom, 2.5 baths. Great size yard with covered porch. Brand new carpet upstairs, hardwood floors downstairs,new appliances, gas fireplace. Great schools, Monarch Elementary School Mauldin Middle and High
Home is occupied until July 30th and will be owner managed after move in.
Becca Gaines

(RLNE5849120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Silverthorn Court have any available units?
4 Silverthorn Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Silverthorn Court have?
Some of 4 Silverthorn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Silverthorn Court currently offering any rent specials?
4 Silverthorn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Silverthorn Court pet-friendly?
No, 4 Silverthorn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville County.
Does 4 Silverthorn Court offer parking?
No, 4 Silverthorn Court does not offer parking.
Does 4 Silverthorn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Silverthorn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Silverthorn Court have a pool?
No, 4 Silverthorn Court does not have a pool.
Does 4 Silverthorn Court have accessible units?
No, 4 Silverthorn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Silverthorn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Silverthorn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Silverthorn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Silverthorn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
