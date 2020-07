Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Greer - Don't miss this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home. This property features beautiful hardwoods in the bedrooms. Eat in kitchen that comes equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Washer and dryer connections located in the carport as well as some extra storage space. 2 pets will be negotiable.

Available now!



Clair Carson, Agent.



(RLNE5917327)