Greenville County, SC
315 Kelby Street
315 Kelby Street

315 Kelby St · (864) 671-4931
Location

315 Kelby St, Greenville County, SC 29690

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Limited Opportunity to Live directly ACROSS the STREET from the Swamp Rabbit Trail and within Walking distance to Downtown Travelers Rest!!! This incredible New community on MAIN STREET TRAVELERS REST is adjacent to Travelers Rest High School!!! FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website for additional information. STATUS: Occupied. Available 7/27/20 PET POLICY: Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet at lease signing and $25 monthly Pet Fee for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please check our website. SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Since this property is currently occupied, we will have to give the current resident at least a 24-48 hour notice before showing. Please click the Request a Showing button on the listing on our website to schedule a showing. Once you enter your information and answer a few prequalifying questions, you will be able to select a time and schedule the viewing with one of our agents. Please note that we require all prospects to call or text the showing agent for confirmation one hour prior to showing or the showing will be cancelled. RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO our website and click the Apply Now button. APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: We require a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the month's rent at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Kelby Street have any available units?
315 Kelby Street has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 Kelby Street have?
Some of 315 Kelby Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Kelby Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 Kelby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Kelby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Kelby Street is pet friendly.
Does 315 Kelby Street offer parking?
No, 315 Kelby Street does not offer parking.
Does 315 Kelby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Kelby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Kelby Street have a pool?
No, 315 Kelby Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 Kelby Street have accessible units?
No, 315 Kelby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Kelby Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Kelby Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Kelby Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Kelby Street does not have units with air conditioning.
