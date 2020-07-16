All apartments in Greenville County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

311 Scotch Rose lane

311 Scotch Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

311 Scotch Rose Lane, Greenville County, SC 29650

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and Spacious home in a gated community. - This Beautiful and Spacious Townhouse 2700 sqft in a gated community is waiting for you!
Very Convenient location. Close by I-85, BMW, Michelin, Great Shopping & restaurant area.
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!!

Master bedroom on the main floor and 1 bedroom on the main floor, 2 big bedrooms upstairs, Spacious bonus room, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, laundry room on the main floor, 2 car garage, Private Screened in porch.
The HOA takes care of the Neighborhood pool and of lawn maintenance.
CAREFREE LIVING IS THE BEST!

Elementary School: Buena Vista.
Middle School: Northwood.
High School: Riverside.

2-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT DISCOUNT!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5587936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

