311 Scotch Rose lane

Amenities
Beautiful and Spacious home in a gated community. - This Beautiful and Spacious Townhouse 2700 sqft in a gated community is waiting for you!
Very Convenient location. Close by I-85, BMW, Michelin, Great Shopping & restaurant area.
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!!
Master bedroom on the main floor and 1 bedroom on the main floor, 2 big bedrooms upstairs, Spacious bonus room, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, laundry room on the main floor, 2 car garage, Private Screened in porch.
The HOA takes care of the Neighborhood pool and of lawn maintenance.
CAREFREE LIVING IS THE BEST!
Elementary School: Buena Vista.
Middle School: Northwood.
High School: Riverside.
2-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT DISCOUNT!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5587936)