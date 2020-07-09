27 Terrain Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Home, tons of space inside and out perfectly located across from Robert E Cashion Elementary School. 3 bedroom/2 bath, office/nursery, an all-seasons sunroom & patio overlooking a huge grass pasture. The renter will love the huge family room and two car garage. Great location, on a quiet street. Beautiful, almost one-acre, level lot with a partially fenced in area, crepe myrtles, mature azaleas, grapevine, pear tree, huge pecan tree. Don't worry, landscaping is included! 1965 ranch home, has been completely renovated an eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops stainless steel appliances, and tile floor. There are custom hardwood floors throughout the house including Red oak, Walnut, Maple and Brazilian Cherry. Wainscoting in every room. There are updated windows, fairly new roof (Architectural shingles), HVAC system and Water heater (approx. 3-4 years old). Maintenance free living - we will assist with any maintenance issues. Tons of storage, large pantry, large foyer closet, large hall closets and sprinkler system. A den TV to remain with the house. Home also has solar to help save on the power bill! Great Savings!!



Thank you, PMIUPSTATESC.COM to apply. Will require an application - $35, background screenings, and checks. Also, Standard first months rent and security deposit. Furry Friends ok with Pet Deposit



