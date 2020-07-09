All apartments in Greenville County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

27 Terrain Dr

27 Terrain Drive · (864) 568-4947
Location

27 Terrain Drive, Greenville County, SC 29605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PMIUPSTATESC.COM For Showings

Beautiful Home, tons of space inside and out perfectly located across from Robert E Cashion Elementary School. 3 bedroom/2 bath, office/nursery, an all-seasons sunroom & patio overlooking a huge grass pasture. The renter will love the huge family room and two car garage. Great location, on a quiet street. Beautiful, almost one-acre, level lot with a partially fenced in area, crepe myrtles, mature azaleas, grapevine, pear tree, huge pecan tree. Don't worry, landscaping is included! 1965 ranch home, has been completely renovated an eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops stainless steel appliances, and tile floor. There are custom hardwood floors throughout the house including Red oak, Walnut, Maple and Brazilian Cherry. Wainscoting in every room. There are updated windows, fairly new roof (Architectural shingles), HVAC system and Water heater (approx. 3-4 years old). Maintenance free living - we will assist with any maintenance issues. Tons of storage, large pantry, large foyer closet, large hall closets and sprinkler system. A den TV to remain with the house. Home also has solar to help save on the power bill! Great Savings!!

Thank you, PMIUPSTATESC.COM to apply. Will require an application - $35, background screenings, and checks. Also, Standard first months rent and security deposit. Furry Friends ok with Pet Deposit

PMIUPSTATESC.COM For Showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Terrain Dr have any available units?
27 Terrain Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 Terrain Dr have?
Some of 27 Terrain Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Terrain Dr currently offering any rent specials?
27 Terrain Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Terrain Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Terrain Dr is pet friendly.
Does 27 Terrain Dr offer parking?
Yes, 27 Terrain Dr offers parking.
Does 27 Terrain Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Terrain Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Terrain Dr have a pool?
No, 27 Terrain Dr does not have a pool.
Does 27 Terrain Dr have accessible units?
No, 27 Terrain Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Terrain Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Terrain Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Terrain Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 Terrain Dr has units with air conditioning.
