Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pool air conditioning fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard pool

236 Louisville Drive Greenville SC 29607

4BR Townhome in gated community at The Towns at Woodruff Crossing. Close to Interstate and downtown. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, gas log fireplace and much more, won't last long. Gardner takes care of private courtyard.

Community swimming pool, and the comfort of the gated community...not to mention the great location!