Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Awesome updated home in Travelers Rest located in a quiet established neighborhood that is walking distance to the Swamp Rabbit Trail. 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Fully remodeled open floor plan home with brand new kitchen with granite counter tops, island and subway tile back splash. All new flooring throughout. New doors and windows. Completely remodeled bathrooms with all new fixtures and custom penny tile floors. Enjoy your large yard with a new 16x10 deck for outdoor entertaining. No dogs and no smokers.