Greenville County, SC
10 Treyburn Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

10 Treyburn Ct

10 Treyburn Court · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10 Treyburn Court, Greenville County, SC 29650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10 Treyburn Ct · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ascot Subdivision in Greer. Centrally located within a few miles of the Michelin Headquarters, BMW, GSP Airport, Pelham Rd, and easy access to I-85! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ascot Subdivision in Greer. Centrally located within a few miles of the Michelin Headquarters, BMW, GSP Airport, Pelham Rd, and easy access to I-85. Zoned for award winning schools! Home features nice hardwood floors in the Foyer and Formal Dining. It has a separate Formal living room and a Large family room with open space, gas fireplace, plenty of natural lighting and built-in bookshelf. The Bonus room on the first floor can be used as an office, or sitting room - comes with fireplace. Kitchen has a breakfast nook, white cabinets, and Corian countertops. Master bedroom on second story is large enough for a king size bedroom suite, large master bathroom with tile floor, double sinks, separate tub and shower, and walk in closet. Exterior features a fence-in yard, covered back patio with swing, and a 2 Car Garage. Community amenities include a neighborhood pool.

Call us or email us to schedule a showing at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Call for details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary
Middle School: Riverside Middle
High School: Riverside High

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2427784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Treyburn Ct have any available units?
10 Treyburn Ct has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Treyburn Ct have?
Some of 10 Treyburn Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Treyburn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10 Treyburn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Treyburn Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10 Treyburn Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville County.
Does 10 Treyburn Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10 Treyburn Ct offers parking.
Does 10 Treyburn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Treyburn Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Treyburn Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10 Treyburn Ct has a pool.
Does 10 Treyburn Ct have accessible units?
No, 10 Treyburn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Treyburn Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Treyburn Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Treyburn Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Treyburn Ct has units with air conditioning.
