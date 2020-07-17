10 Treyburn Ct

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ascot Subdivision in Greer. Centrally located within a few miles of the Michelin Headquarters, BMW, GSP Airport, Pelham Rd, and easy access to I-85! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ascot Subdivision in Greer. Centrally located within a few miles of the Michelin Headquarters, BMW, GSP Airport, Pelham Rd, and easy access to I-85. Zoned for award winning schools! Home features nice hardwood floors in the Foyer and Formal Dining. It has a separate Formal living room and a Large family room with open space, gas fireplace, plenty of natural lighting and built-in bookshelf. The Bonus room on the first floor can be used as an office, or sitting room - comes with fireplace. Kitchen has a breakfast nook, white cabinets, and Corian countertops. Master bedroom on second story is large enough for a king size bedroom suite, large master bathroom with tile floor, double sinks, separate tub and shower, and walk in closet. Exterior features a fence-in yard, covered back patio with swing, and a 2 Car Garage. Community amenities include a neighborhood pool.
Call us or email us to schedule a showing at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Call for details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary
Middle School: Riverside Middle
High School: Riverside High
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2427784)