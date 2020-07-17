10 Treyburn Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ascot Subdivision in Greer. Centrally located within a few miles of the Michelin Headquarters, BMW, GSP Airport, Pelham Rd, and easy access to I-85! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ascot Subdivision in Greer. Centrally located within a few miles of the Michelin Headquarters, BMW, GSP Airport, Pelham Rd, and easy access to I-85. Zoned for award winning schools! Home features nice hardwood floors in the Foyer and Formal Dining. It has a separate Formal living room and a Large family room with open space, gas fireplace, plenty of natural lighting and built-in bookshelf. The Bonus room on the first floor can be used as an office, or sitting room - comes with fireplace. Kitchen has a breakfast nook, white cabinets, and Corian countertops. Master bedroom on second story is large enough for a king size bedroom suite, large master bathroom with tile floor, double sinks, separate tub and shower, and walk in closet. Exterior features a fence-in yard, covered back patio with swing, and a 2 Car Garage. Community amenities include a neighborhood pool.



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING

Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Call for details.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Gas Heat

Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas

Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)

Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes

Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary

Middle School: Riverside Middle

High School: Riverside High



No Cats Allowed



