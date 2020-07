Amenities

POSSESSION DATE WILL DEPEND ON CONSTRUCTION STATUS. This unfurnished, all brick home is located within Litchfield Country Club. It features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kitchen is currently being updated. New pictures will be featured upon completion. Living room with hardwood floors as well as in dining room and hallway. Home also has a large Carolina room with a view of the lake. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.No Pets.