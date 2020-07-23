/
/
florence county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:38 AM
16 Apartments for rent in Florence County, SC📍
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
11 Units Available
The Reserve at Mill Creek
2350 Freedom Blvd, Florence, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,080
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
A resort-like community with luxury upgrades such as a high-end fitness center, pool, complimentary car care center and a playground. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Upgraded interiors including gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
1 Unit Available
The Emerson
150 S Irby St, Florence, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
908 sqft
This community is an upscale development in downtown Florence, SC. The kitchens in this housing complex are home to full islands and granite counters, along with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
125 Singletary Ave
125 Singletary Avenue, Lake City, SC
3 Bedrooms
$750
125B Singetary - Property Id: 281589 3 small bedrooms, galley kitchen with a family room. Screened in back porch Upstairs Walking distance of downtown Lake City. New roof Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
700 South Cashua Street Suite 12G
700 South Cashua Drive, Florence, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
Cypress Point on Cashua Street - This is a cute townhouse that offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bath, Deck, Workshop, side porch and Balcony. This home has tile floors and laminated flooring. This unit back ups to Jeffries Creek. What a beautiful nature view.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
912 Kenley Hall
912 Kenley Hall, Florence, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2700 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5880872)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1212 Madison Avenue
1212 Madison Avenue, Florence, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2300 sqft
Newly Renovated 3-Bedroom house with Inground Pool in Desirable Neighborhood - This 2 story brick home has all of the charm that you are looking for! The recent renovation has given it all of the updates of a modern home, while keeping it's original
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
517 Juanita
517 Juanita Drive, Florence, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3569 sqft
Fantastic find in the middle of Florence. Elementary School in walking distance as well as a wonderful park that has as new play area and tennis courts. Home boasts lots of room for a large family.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1805 Durant Drive
1805 Durant Drive, Florence County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1910 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car carport $1550 a month with $1550 security deposit. Water included.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1506 Madison Avenue
1506 Madison Avenue, Florence, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1730 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a great neighborhood $1300 a month rent $1300 security deposit.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1116 Courtland Avenue
1116 Courtland Avenue, Florence, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1528 sqft
Available for rent beginning August 1. Hardwood floors. Fresh paint Three beds and two full bathrooms. Separate formal living room. Fenced yard. Owner will furnish washer, dryer and refrigerator for an additional $100 per month.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3045 Strada Gianna
3045 Strada Gianna, Florence County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
Will be available June 30th. Please call 843-667-0041 for more information.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
3175 Tall Oaks Drive
3175 Tall Oaks Drive, Florence County, SC
Studio
$1,000
1152 sqft
Office building with 3-4 office areas, 2 half baths, and a kitchen area. Potentially available to renovate to suit your needs. Located off Hwy 76, off-street parking, audio and video surveillance, and handicapped accessible.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1004 S Edisto
1004 South Edisto Drive, Florence, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1004 S Edisto in Florence. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3032 Drakeshore Drive
3032 Drakeshore Drive, Florence, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3553 sqft
Please call 843-667-0041 for more information.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
415 S Coit Street
415 South Coit Street, Florence, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
400 sqft
Apartments available for short term month to month leases. Fully stocked kitchens, fully furnished, washer/dryer and all utilities included. Contact Teresa for availability. 843-667-1100 or 615-6424
Results within 10 miles of Florence County
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6784 Pee Dee Highway
6784 Pee Dee Highway, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1075 sqft
Brick Rancher with Country Charm & Great Location!! - This 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom single family home is super cute and cozy! Large and open living area with kitchen, dining room, and living room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
619 Franway Drive
619 Franway Drive, Darlington County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$950
1960 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will feature new flooring and upgrades throughout. Open kitchen and living room with spacious bedrooms. Master bath boasts his/her sink plus a garden tub.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Florence County area include Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Benedict College, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, and University of South Carolina-Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbia, Fayetteville, Summerville, Myrtle Beach, and Florence have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbia, SCFayetteville, NCSummerville, SCMyrtle Beach, SCFlorence, SCGoose Creek, SCSumter, SCHope Mills, NC
Little River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCGeorgetown, SCRaeford, NCGarden City, SCRockfish, NCSocastee, SC