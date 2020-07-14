Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry package receiving

Welcome to The Reserve at Rosemont, Georgetown’s cozy apartment community. Experience carefree and gracious living where you will encounter a relaxed environment with our professional and courteous staff.



The Reserve at Rosemont is ideally located in the heart of historical Georgetown, where a variety of leisure time activities are at your disposal. We are conveniently located off 701, and are just minutes from everything.



It’s time to step up to The Reserve at Rosemont where our Plantation Apartment Homes provide spacious living! Choose one of our One, Two, or Three-bedroom floor plans, each with its own unique features. Comfort and convenience, that’s what awaits you when you come home to The Reserve at Rosemont. Our community offers you convenient parking at your door as well as your own screened in porch! Beautifully landscaped grounds create the perfect setting for cozy living.



We sweat the details—because the details matter. Give us a call. It’s about time that you love where you live.



(RLNE2753465)