Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Reserve at Rosemont

1155 Indigo Avenue #7 · (843) 258-8017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1155 Indigo Avenue #7, Georgetown, SC 29440

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30 · Avail. Aug 8

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit 52 · Avail. Aug 8

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 944 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Rosemont.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
package receiving
Welcome to The Reserve at Rosemont, Georgetown’s cozy apartment community. Experience carefree and gracious living where you will encounter a relaxed environment with our professional and courteous staff.

The Reserve at Rosemont is ideally located in the heart of historical Georgetown, where a variety of leisure time activities are at your disposal. We are conveniently located off 701, and are just minutes from everything.

It’s time to step up to The Reserve at Rosemont where our Plantation Apartment Homes provide spacious living! Choose one of our One, Two, or Three-bedroom floor plans, each with its own unique features. Comfort and convenience, that’s what awaits you when you come home to The Reserve at Rosemont. Our community offers you convenient parking at your door as well as your own screened in porch! Beautifully landscaped grounds create the perfect setting for cozy living.

We sweat the details—because the details matter. Give us a call. It’s about time that you love where you live.

(RLNE2753465)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Application fees $50.00 per adult or $75.00per couple
Deposit: All deposits $300.00
Additional: Renter's insurance required, W/D Connection: $40/month, Trash: $15/month, Pest Control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $10 per month
restrictions: Dogs under 40 lbs breed restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Rosemont have any available units?
Reserve at Rosemont has 3 units available starting at $880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Reserve at Rosemont have?
Some of Reserve at Rosemont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Rosemont currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Rosemont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Rosemont pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Rosemont is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Rosemont offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Rosemont offers parking.
Does Reserve at Rosemont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reserve at Rosemont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Rosemont have a pool?
No, Reserve at Rosemont does not have a pool.
Does Reserve at Rosemont have accessible units?
No, Reserve at Rosemont does not have accessible units.
Does Reserve at Rosemont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Rosemont has units with dishwashers.
Does Reserve at Rosemont have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Reserve at Rosemont has units with air conditioning.
