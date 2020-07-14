Reserve at Rosemont

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Application fees $50.00 per adult or $75.00per couple
Deposit: All deposits $300.00
Additional: Renter's insurance required, W/D Connection: $40/month, Trash: $15/month, Pest Control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $10 per month
restrictions: Dogs under 40 lbs breed restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet