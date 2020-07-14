Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet.

Lease Length: 7-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 (1 pet), $750 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.