All apartments in Murrells Inlet
Find more places like
Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murrells Inlet, SC
/
Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet

13 Muddy Bay Dr · (843) 508-2655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Murrells Inlet
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13 Muddy Bay Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
game room
internet access
Welcome to Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet

Now offering self-guided touring! Vibrant living in a revitalizing environment on the coast – that’s Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet. Our new and modern pet-friendly apartment community offers captivating and carriage houses in a location that can’t be beat. You’ll have easy access to work and school, plus you’ll be just minutes from the shore. Take pleasure in having Huntington Beach State Park practically in your backyard. Inside your new home, you’ll find glowing interiors from fresh, white custom cabinetry to a soothing garden soaking tub. Embrace coastal living in a community you’re proud to call home. This is where you live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 (1 pet), $750 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet have any available units?
Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murrells Inlet, SC.
What amenities does Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet have?
Some of Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet currently offering any rent specials?
Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet is pet friendly.
Does Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet offer parking?
Yes, Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet offers parking.
Does Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet have a pool?
Yes, Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet has a pool.
Does Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet have accessible units?
No, Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet does not have accessible units.
Does Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet have units with dishwashers?
No, Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Murrells Inlet 3 BedroomsMurrells Inlet Apartments with BalconyMurrells Inlet Apartments with GarageMurrells Inlet Dog Friendly ApartmentsMurrells Inlet Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCGeorgetown, SCShallotte, NCSocastee, SCGarden City, SCRed Hill, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical CollegeCoastal Carolina University