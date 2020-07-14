Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage cats allowed game room internet access

Welcome to Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet



Now offering self-guided touring! Vibrant living in a revitalizing environment on the coast – that’s Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet. Our new and modern pet-friendly apartment community offers captivating and carriage houses in a location that can’t be beat. You’ll have easy access to work and school, plus you’ll be just minutes from the shore. Take pleasure in having Huntington Beach State Park practically in your backyard. Inside your new home, you’ll find glowing interiors from fresh, white custom cabinetry to a soothing garden soaking tub. Embrace coastal living in a community you’re proud to call home. This is where you live.