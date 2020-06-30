344 Lumbee Cir

Amenities

Like NEW 3BR 3baths 2car garage Hammocks at Mingo - Property Id: 300945



Mingo at Pawleys Island Beach style living Light and Bright two story three bedroom 3 Bath home has Plantation shutters wainscoting solid surface flooring Open concept eat in kitchen with Granite counter tops title splash back stainless steel appliances and a center island home includes yard maintenance and community pool Golf carts permitted NO PETS NO SMOKING credit check and security deposit required minimum monthly income $ 4,500 JULY 1 move in Date ask about 15 days FREE rent

No Pets Allowed



