1777 Club Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors bathtub internet access

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER.Unfurnished two BR two BA condo features a sun room. The sunny and bright first floor, one level home boasts room size windows overlooking fabulous fairway views. Lovely back yard patio. Hardwood floors throughout. Main bath features a six foot soaking tub perfect for relaxing after a long day of work or golfing. Gated community with Litchfield By the Sea beach access. One year lease. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable, and internet. Must see to appreciate! Can be shown with a 24 hour notice.