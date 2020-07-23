All apartments in Georgetown County
Find more places like 1777 Club Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown County, SC
/
1777 Club Circle
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

1777 Club Circle

1777 Club Cir · (843) 237-4241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1777 Club Cir, Georgetown County, SC 29585

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER.Unfurnished two BR two BA condo features a sun room. The sunny and bright first floor, one level home boasts room size windows overlooking fabulous fairway views. Lovely back yard patio. Hardwood floors throughout. Main bath features a six foot soaking tub perfect for relaxing after a long day of work or golfing. Gated community with Litchfield By the Sea beach access. One year lease. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable, and internet. Must see to appreciate! Can be shown with a 24 hour notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1777 Club Circle have any available units?
1777 Club Circle has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1777 Club Circle have?
Some of 1777 Club Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1777 Club Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1777 Club Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1777 Club Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1777 Club Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown County.
Does 1777 Club Circle offer parking?
No, 1777 Club Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1777 Club Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1777 Club Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1777 Club Circle have a pool?
No, 1777 Club Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1777 Club Circle have accessible units?
No, 1777 Club Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1777 Club Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1777 Club Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1777 Club Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1777 Club Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1777 Club Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Rosemont
1155 Indigo Avenue #7
Georgetown, SC 29440
Litchfield Oaks
5 Ashcraft Cir
Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCMyrtle Beach, SCLadson, SCFlorence, SC
Goose Creek, SCHanahan, SCSumter, SCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCGeorgetown, SC
Shallotte, NCGarden City, SCSocastee, SCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SCMoncks Corner, SCLakewood, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaHorry-Georgetown Technical College
Medical University of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity