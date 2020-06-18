909 Murphy Court

Amenities

dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome Home!!! 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in Jones Branch Estates community. Open floor plan. Formal living room, eat in kitchen. First floor has wide plank flooring. 3 bedroom upstairs. Oversized master bedroom with large walk in closet. Mater bathroom has dual sinks and separate tub and shower 2 car garage.. Great location. Close to major highways and shopping. Wont last long!!! Pets conditional with owner approval. No smoking. Avail NOW!!!

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.