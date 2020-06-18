All apartments in Fort Mill
909 Murphy Court
Last updated June 21 2020 at 12:49 PM

909 Murphy Court

909 Murphy Ct · (704) 741-9595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

909 Murphy Ct, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1641 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome Home!!! 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in Jones Branch Estates community. Open floor plan. Formal living room, eat in kitchen. First floor has wide plank flooring. 3 bedroom upstairs. Oversized master bedroom with large walk in closet. Mater bathroom has dual sinks and separate tub and shower 2 car garage.. Great location. Close to major highways and shopping. Wont last long!!! Pets conditional with owner approval. No smoking. Avail NOW!!!
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Murphy Court have any available units?
909 Murphy Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
Is 909 Murphy Court currently offering any rent specials?
909 Murphy Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Murphy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Murphy Court is pet friendly.
Does 909 Murphy Court offer parking?
Yes, 909 Murphy Court does offer parking.
Does 909 Murphy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Murphy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Murphy Court have a pool?
No, 909 Murphy Court does not have a pool.
Does 909 Murphy Court have accessible units?
No, 909 Murphy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Murphy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Murphy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Murphy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Murphy Court does not have units with air conditioning.
