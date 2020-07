Amenities

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Home Located in the White Grove Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 4 Bedrooms or 3 Bedrooms and a Bonus Room, 2.5 Bathrooms, Large Open Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Office, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Back yard Fenced with Patio. 2 Car Garage. Laundry with Washer/Dryer upstairs. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.



(RLNE4893035)