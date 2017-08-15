1761 Still River Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Built in 2016 on wooded, private lot! Master bedroom upstairs, with 4 bedrooms and a bonus room upstairs. One of the upstairs bedrooms has a en-suite bath with a hall bath for the other two. Formal area in the front of the home with dining and living/office area. Great room with gas fireplace is open to the kitchen and breakfast area with access to the backyard. Backyard includes a large, paved patio with a fire pit and grill pavilion. Fort Mill schools and close to Baxter Village! Available for December 1st move in and possibly sooner!