Fort Mill, SC
1761 Still River Way
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1761 Still River Way

1761 Still River Way · No Longer Available
Location

1761 Still River Way, Fort Mill, SC 29708
Riverview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Built in 2016 on wooded, private lot! Master bedroom upstairs, with 4 bedrooms and a bonus room upstairs. One of the upstairs bedrooms has a en-suite bath with a hall bath for the other two. Formal area in the front of the home with dining and living/office area. Great room with gas fireplace is open to the kitchen and breakfast area with access to the backyard. Backyard includes a large, paved patio with a fire pit and grill pavilion. Fort Mill schools and close to Baxter Village! Available for December 1st move in and possibly sooner!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1761 Still River Way have any available units?
1761 Still River Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1761 Still River Way have?
Some of 1761 Still River Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1761 Still River Way currently offering any rent specials?
1761 Still River Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 Still River Way pet-friendly?
No, 1761 Still River Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 1761 Still River Way offer parking?
Yes, 1761 Still River Way offers parking.
Does 1761 Still River Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1761 Still River Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 Still River Way have a pool?
No, 1761 Still River Way does not have a pool.
Does 1761 Still River Way have accessible units?
No, 1761 Still River Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 Still River Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1761 Still River Way has units with dishwashers.

