Last updated March 7 2020 at 11:45 AM

1555 Paddock Club Lane

1555 Paddock Club Lane · (704) 502-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1555 Paddock Club Lane, Fort Mill, SC 29715
Springfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,128

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
bbq/grill
Contact community directly at 803-339-4549. Studio Apartment. Home sweet home at Berkshire Fort Mill lands you in the beautiful town of Fort Mill, SC. A quiet suburb with open green space and friendly neighbors, your new home has all the quaintness of a small town with the ease of accessibility to nearby towns and the city of Charlotte. Fort Mill is known for one of the top school districts in the area. Students will appreciate the quick commute to schools like Fort Mill Elementary School and Nation Ford High School – both under 2 miles from your doorstep. Become a regular at any of the delicious home-style diners close by, enjoy the outdoors at Anne Springs Close Greenway, and take care of the week’s grocery list at the nearby stores. A peaceful and easygoing lifestyle awaits you at Berkshire Fort Mill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 Paddock Club Lane have any available units?
1555 Paddock Club Lane has a unit available for $1,128 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1555 Paddock Club Lane have?
Some of 1555 Paddock Club Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 Paddock Club Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1555 Paddock Club Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 Paddock Club Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1555 Paddock Club Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 1555 Paddock Club Lane offer parking?
No, 1555 Paddock Club Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1555 Paddock Club Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1555 Paddock Club Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 Paddock Club Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1555 Paddock Club Lane has a pool.
Does 1555 Paddock Club Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1555 Paddock Club Lane has accessible units.
Does 1555 Paddock Club Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1555 Paddock Club Lane has units with dishwashers.
