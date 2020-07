Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

1020 Silver Springs Rd Available 08/06/20 Beautiful town home in Fort Mill! - The kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space for all those home cooked meals. Added bonuses of all laminate wood flooring on the first level, fans in every room, and enjoy the fenced patio.



Along with being a great home, the location is fantastic. Being close to 77 allows for easy travel.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call 704-846-3663



