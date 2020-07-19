Rent Calculator
Home
Dorchester County, SC
122 Lisa Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM
122 Lisa Drive
122 Lisa Drive
Location
122 Lisa Drive, Dorchester County, SC 29485
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 4 bedroom home with new flooring. Large fenced yard with storage shed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 122 Lisa Drive have any available units?
122 Lisa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dorchester County, SC
.
Is 122 Lisa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
122 Lisa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Lisa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 122 Lisa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dorchester County
.
Does 122 Lisa Drive offer parking?
No, 122 Lisa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 122 Lisa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Lisa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Lisa Drive have a pool?
No, 122 Lisa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 122 Lisa Drive have accessible units?
No, 122 Lisa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Lisa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Lisa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Lisa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Lisa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
