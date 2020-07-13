/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 AM
143 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cayce, SC
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
12 Units Available
Indigo at Brickworks
111 Brickworks Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1244 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indigo at Brickworks in Cayce. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Fountains of Edenwood
1200 N Eden Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$715
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Close to the University of South Carolina, I-26, and I-77. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and dog park. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, and carpeting. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
4 Units Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
$1,150
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
1 Unit Available
Granby Crossing
100 Granby Xing, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
We are currently updating our website. But dont worry, you can contact the Leasing Office to reserve your apartment home today!
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
5 Arthurdale Court
5 Arthurdale Court, Cayce, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1320 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 6
Last updated December 11 at 04:58pm
1 Unit Available
1412 Prentiss Street
1412 Prentiss Street, Cayce, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2462 sqft
CALL 803-594-4450 This is one AMAZING find! The surprises start as soon as you pull up to the property.
Results within 1 mile of Cayce
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:09am
36 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
7 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,084
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,322
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$837
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
$
17 Units Available
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1184 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
1 Unit Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
Granby Hill
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand new apartment homes with modern kitchens, over-sized windows and high-efficiency AC and appliances. The community also offers amenities like on-site eateries and sports courts. Easy commute to campus!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
Olympia
OLYMPIA MILL
600 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
Unique apartment complex renovated from a historic former textile mill, with large pool and fitness center. Suitable for young professionals and college students, located near Midtown-Downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
The Congaree Vista
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
Olympia
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,040
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Olympia
920 Texas Street
920 Texas Street, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Olympia - Cute house located in the Historic Olympia Mill Village. Walk to Williams-Brice. (RLNE4733105)
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Granby Hill
518 Whaley Street Unit A and Unit B
518 Whaley Street, Columbia, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Olympia - Two story house next to Historic Olympia and Granby Mills (RLNE4773034)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Granby Hill
226 Tryon Street
226 Tryon St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Olympia - Duplex located in Olympia two blocks from the USC baseball field. (RLNE4132967)
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Granby Hill
317 Whaley Street
317 Whaley Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
786 sqft
Available on August 1, 2020. DOWNTOWN CLOSE TO USofC and walking Distance to USC Baseball Field. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Town House. Bottom Floor Unit Water, Trash, Sewer and Yard care included in rent. Call to Schedule a Showing. 803-422-6541
Results within 5 miles of Cayce
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
97 Units Available
East Lake
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$625
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1375 sqft
Fresh air and wide open spaces... the natural world really is at your doorstep. A 33 acre lake, stocked for fishing, awaits along with many features you desire with a convenient location.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$816
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
Similar Pages
Cayce 1 BedroomsCayce 2 BedroomsCayce 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCayce 3 BedroomsCayce Apartments with Balcony
Cayce Apartments with GarageCayce Apartments with GymCayce Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCayce Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCayce Apartments with Parking