Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:51 AM

58 Downing Street

58 Downing Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1920140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

58 Downing Street, Columbia, SC 29209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW

58 Downing Street, Columbia, SC 29209
3 BR/2BA, 1,100 SqFt Single Family Home

Features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and off street parking.

Just minutes from downtown Columbia. Move-in ready!

*** NO SMOKING***

Qualifications:
- All residents 18 and over must complete and submit an application.
- $55, non-refundable application fee per adult
- Credit history review
- Two years of rental history
- Two years of employment history (last 2 pay stubs)
- No prior evictions
- Housing Vouchers not accepted
- Deposit = to one month's rent
- $95 Admin fee due at move in

Professionally managed by:
Merrilyn Hall Realty, Inc.
840 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29210
sales@mhallrealty.com
803-765-1777
WWW.MHALLREALTY.COM

*Your security matters to us. MHR, Inc. does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. MHR, Inc. would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Downing Street have any available units?
58 Downing Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 Downing Street have?
Some of 58 Downing Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
58 Downing Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Downing Street pet-friendly?
No, 58 Downing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 58 Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 58 Downing Street does offer parking.
Does 58 Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Downing Street have a pool?
No, 58 Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 58 Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 58 Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Downing Street has units with dishwashers.
