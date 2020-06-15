Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking range refrigerator

AVAILABLE NOW



58 Downing Street, Columbia, SC 29209

3 BR/2BA, 1,100 SqFt Single Family Home



Features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and off street parking.



Just minutes from downtown Columbia. Move-in ready!



*** NO SMOKING***



Qualifications:

- All residents 18 and over must complete and submit an application.

- $55, non-refundable application fee per adult

- Credit history review

- Two years of rental history

- Two years of employment history (last 2 pay stubs)

- No prior evictions

- Housing Vouchers not accepted

- Deposit = to one month's rent

- $95 Admin fee due at move in



Professionally managed by:

Merrilyn Hall Realty, Inc.

840 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29210

sales@mhallrealty.com

803-765-1777

WWW.MHALLREALTY.COM



*Your security matters to us. MHR, Inc. does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. MHR, Inc. would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.