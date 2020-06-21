All apartments in Columbia
34 Peyton Road
34 Peyton Road

34 Peyton Road · No Longer Available
Location

34 Peyton Road, Columbia, SC 29209

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located within minutes of shopping, dining, I-77, Fort Jackson and downtown Columbia, this charming one-story home in Pennington Place has it all! The traditional, all brick, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,698 sq. ft. home features: an inviting foyer that leads into the open living area; a living room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, crown molding and natural gas log fireplace; a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, pantry, and eat-in area; a bright formal dining room with hardwood floors and crown molding; and a large sunroom with tons of natural light and access to the backyard. The spacious master bedroom boasts a sitting room, tray ceilings, walk-in closet, access to the sunroom and private en suite with double vanities, separate shower, and garden tub. The two additional share the hall bathroom. Don’t miss the two-car garage, large front yard, and private, fully fenced backyard. Come make this home yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Peyton Road have any available units?
34 Peyton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, SC.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Peyton Road have?
Some of 34 Peyton Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Peyton Road currently offering any rent specials?
34 Peyton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Peyton Road pet-friendly?
No, 34 Peyton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 34 Peyton Road offer parking?
Yes, 34 Peyton Road does offer parking.
Does 34 Peyton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Peyton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Peyton Road have a pool?
No, 34 Peyton Road does not have a pool.
Does 34 Peyton Road have accessible units?
No, 34 Peyton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Peyton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Peyton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
