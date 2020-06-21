34 Peyton Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located within minutes of shopping, dining, I-77, Fort Jackson and downtown Columbia, this charming one-story home in Pennington Place has it all! The traditional, all brick, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,698 sq. ft. home features: an inviting foyer that leads into the open living area; a living room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, crown molding and natural gas log fireplace; a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, pantry, and eat-in area; a bright formal dining room with hardwood floors and crown molding; and a large sunroom with tons of natural light and access to the backyard. The spacious master bedroom boasts a sitting room, tray ceilings, walk-in closet, access to the sunroom and private en suite with double vanities, separate shower, and garden tub. The two additional share the hall bathroom. Don’t miss the two-car garage, large front yard, and private, fully fenced backyard. Come make this home yours!