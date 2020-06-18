All apartments in Columbia
3111 River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3111 River Drive, Columbia, SC 29201
Earlewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

This 1 bed 1 bath studio is super cozy and just minutes from all of the great food and fun happening on Main Street. Located right in the heart of Earlwood, you can't beat the price or the convenience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 River Drive - B have any available units?
3111 River Drive - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, SC.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 River Drive - B have?
Some of 3111 River Drive - B's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 River Drive - B currently offering any rent specials?
3111 River Drive - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 River Drive - B pet-friendly?
No, 3111 River Drive - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 3111 River Drive - B offer parking?
Yes, 3111 River Drive - B offers parking.
Does 3111 River Drive - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 River Drive - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 River Drive - B have a pool?
No, 3111 River Drive - B does not have a pool.
Does 3111 River Drive - B have accessible units?
No, 3111 River Drive - B does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 River Drive - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 River Drive - B does not have units with dishwashers.
