This 1 bed 1 bath studio is super cozy and just minutes from all of the great food and fun happening on Main Street. Located right in the heart of Earlwood, you can't beat the price or the convenience!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3111 River Drive - B have any available units?
3111 River Drive - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, SC.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 River Drive - B have?
Some of 3111 River Drive - B's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 River Drive - B currently offering any rent specials?
3111 River Drive - B is not currently offering any rent specials.