2752 Montgomery Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave furnished

Newly renovated Furnished duplex unit in quiet Rosewood neighborhood. Brand new LVP flooring in living room and kitchen with new paint throughout. Large windows in front and back allow lots of natural light. Energy efficient heating and air with new mini split system. Appliances include refrigerator, microwave, stove, Washer/dryer. Pets ok with deposit. Short term and long term lease options available. Conveniently located close to Rosewood, Five Points, and USC with just a short walk to Rosewood Park.