Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

2752 Montgomery Lane

2752 Montgomery Ave · (803) 546-2112
Location

2752 Montgomery Ave, Columbia, SC 29205
Central Rosewood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly renovated Furnished duplex unit in quiet Rosewood neighborhood. Brand new LVP flooring in living room and kitchen with new paint throughout. Large windows in front and back allow lots of natural light. Energy efficient heating and air with new mini split system. Appliances include refrigerator, microwave, stove, Washer/dryer. Pets ok with deposit. Short term and long term lease options available. Conveniently located close to Rosewood, Five Points, and USC with just a short walk to Rosewood Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2752 Montgomery Lane have any available units?
2752 Montgomery Lane has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2752 Montgomery Lane have?
Some of 2752 Montgomery Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2752 Montgomery Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2752 Montgomery Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 Montgomery Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2752 Montgomery Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2752 Montgomery Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2752 Montgomery Lane offers parking.
Does 2752 Montgomery Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2752 Montgomery Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 Montgomery Lane have a pool?
No, 2752 Montgomery Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2752 Montgomery Lane have accessible units?
No, 2752 Montgomery Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 Montgomery Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2752 Montgomery Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
