2534 CLARK STREET

Available 08/01/20 GORGEOUS HOME NEAR DOWNTOWN! - Property Id: 321190
Located in historic neighborhood - less than a mile from the Fireflies stadium and new restaurants on North Main St. Very convenient to the Vista (1.5 miles), downtown/Main St. (less than 1 mile), University of South Carolina campus/new law school (2 miles), and Riverfront Park (1 mile). Unique floor plan, each bedroom has its own private bath. Modern kitchen with granite countertops and appliances, including dishwasher and disposal. Gas log fireplace, hardwoods downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Master bath has large garden tub and walk-in shower. Security system, automatic hot water heater, and very energy efficient home. Ceiling fans throughout with recessed lighting. Landscaped yard with deck, fenced yard, and front porches with sitting area.
