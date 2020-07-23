All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 2534 CLARK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, SC
/
2534 CLARK STREET
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2534 CLARK STREET

2534 Clark Street · (803) 391-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2534 Clark Street, Columbia, SC 29201
Elmwood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $1750 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 GORGEOUS HOME NEAR DOWNTOWN! - Property Id: 321190

Located in historic neighborhood - less than a mile from the Fireflies stadium and new restaurants on North Main St. Very convenient to the Vista (1.5 miles), downtown/Main St. (less than 1 mile), University of South Carolina campus/new law school (2 miles), and Riverfront Park (1 mile). Unique floor plan, each bedroom has its own private bath. Modern kitchen with granite countertops and appliances, including dishwasher and disposal. Gas log fireplace, hardwoods downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Master bath has large garden tub and walk-in shower. Security system, automatic hot water heater, and very energy efficient home. Ceiling fans throughout with recessed lighting. Landscaped yard with deck, fenced yard, and front porches with sitting area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2534-clark-street-columbia-sc/321190
Property Id 321190

(RLNE5946067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 CLARK STREET have any available units?
2534 CLARK STREET has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2534 CLARK STREET have?
Some of 2534 CLARK STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2534 CLARK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2534 CLARK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 CLARK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2534 CLARK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2534 CLARK STREET offer parking?
No, 2534 CLARK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2534 CLARK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2534 CLARK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 CLARK STREET have a pool?
No, 2534 CLARK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2534 CLARK STREET have accessible units?
No, 2534 CLARK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 CLARK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2534 CLARK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2534 CLARK STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes at Harbison
100 Fairforest Rd
Columbia, SC 29212
Tamarind at Stoneridge
143 Stoneridge Dr
Columbia, SC 29210
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd
Columbia, SC 29210
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St
Columbia, SC 29201
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr
Columbia, SC 29212
Stone Ridge
1000 Watermark Pl
Columbia, SC 29210
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St
Columbia, SC 29201

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbia Apartments with ParkingColumbia Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Sumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCForest Acres, SC
Newberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Congaree VistaOlympia
Robert Mills Historic
Granby Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
Midlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Sumter
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity