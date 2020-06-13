All apartments in Columbia
2502 Wheat Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2502 Wheat Street

2502 Wheat Street · (803) 256-6287 ext. 211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2502 Wheat Street, Columbia, SC 29205
Shandon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2502 Wheat Street · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Hot Location! - AVAILABLE 05/10/2020
On the corner of Wheat and Queen, this prime Shandon location is the place to be. First level unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors throughout. Living room has decorative fireplace and bay window, separate dining room that leads to the screen porch, kitchen and large hall closet has washer/dryer connections.

No Pets Permitted
No Undergrads
Yard is included

Qualifications:
*$50/adult application charge
*650 minimum Credit Score
*Must have 3x the amount of rent/month
*Current proof of income
*No recent evictions
**Housing vouchers not accepted for this property

Call our office at 803-256-6287 to make an appointment to see this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 Wheat Street have any available units?
2502 Wheat Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 Wheat Street have?
Some of 2502 Wheat Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 Wheat Street currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Wheat Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Wheat Street pet-friendly?
No, 2502 Wheat Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 2502 Wheat Street offer parking?
No, 2502 Wheat Street does not offer parking.
Does 2502 Wheat Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Wheat Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Wheat Street have a pool?
No, 2502 Wheat Street does not have a pool.
Does 2502 Wheat Street have accessible units?
No, 2502 Wheat Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Wheat Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 Wheat Street does not have units with dishwashers.
