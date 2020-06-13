2502 Wheat Street

Amenities

Hot Location! - AVAILABLE 05/10/2020

On the corner of Wheat and Queen, this prime Shandon location is the place to be. First level unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors throughout. Living room has decorative fireplace and bay window, separate dining room that leads to the screen porch, kitchen and large hall closet has washer/dryer connections.



No Pets Permitted

No Undergrads

Yard is included



Qualifications:

*$50/adult application charge

*650 minimum Credit Score

*Must have 3x the amount of rent/month

*Current proof of income

*No recent evictions

**Housing vouchers not accepted for this property



Call our office at 803-256-6287 to make an appointment to see this property.



(RLNE5765770)